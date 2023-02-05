Barclays PLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

