Barclays PLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Insider Activity

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

