Barclays PLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IAA by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAA. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

