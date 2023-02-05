Barclays PLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

