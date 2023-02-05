Barclays PLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

