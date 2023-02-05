Barclays PLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

