Barclays PLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

