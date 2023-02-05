Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
