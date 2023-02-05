Barclays PLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 729,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $76.74 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.