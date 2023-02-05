Barclays PLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

