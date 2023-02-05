Barclays PLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WTS opened at $172.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $172.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.