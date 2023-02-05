Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

