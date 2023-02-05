Barclays PLC Purchases 12,758 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

