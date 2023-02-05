Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.