Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

