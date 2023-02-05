Barclays PLC Raises Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 734.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.