Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

