Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.