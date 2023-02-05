Barclays PLC Sells 21,852 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 751,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 1,042,388 shares worth $85,181,991. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

