Barclays PLC Sells 31,090 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 328,893 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

