Barclays PLC Sells 34,845 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after buying an additional 356,883 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TGNA opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

