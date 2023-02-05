Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

