Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $43.83 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

