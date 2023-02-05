Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.