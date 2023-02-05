BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BCE by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after buying an additional 1,571,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

