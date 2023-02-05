BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

