Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

