Benchmark Boosts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $15.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 14.4 %

FLWS opened at $11.24 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $725.08 million, a P/E ratio of 224.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,034 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

