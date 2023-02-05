Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

