Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berry by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

