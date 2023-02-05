Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,739,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,135,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

