Bill B. Rutherford Sells 30,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

