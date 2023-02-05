Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Bill.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bill.com by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

