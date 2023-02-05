Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $138.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

