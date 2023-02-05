BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $447,591 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

