BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 78.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 268,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 481.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 67.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.