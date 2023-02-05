Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 40,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

