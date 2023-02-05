Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 40,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
