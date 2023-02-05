B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.11).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.87) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.11) to GBX 555 ($6.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £22,450 ($27,726.32).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 493.50 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.60 ($7.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,265.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

