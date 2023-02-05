BMO Capital Markets Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $386.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $394.00 to $386.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.5 %

APD stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.