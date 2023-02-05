Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

