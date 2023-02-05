boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

BHOOY opened at $11.59 on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

