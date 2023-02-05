Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $126,350.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 746,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

