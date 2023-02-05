Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Sells $1,046,560.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Hirsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 90.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

