Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,286 shares of company stock worth $28,766,135 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.