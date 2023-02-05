Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWB. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.