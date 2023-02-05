Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $62.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

