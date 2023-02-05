BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

