Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $358,622.20 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,395,294.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

BY opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $966.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

