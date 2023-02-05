Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 5.1%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.49. 2,300,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,891,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 286,055 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.