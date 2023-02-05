Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

WEED stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.